Max Verstappen takes brilliant win at Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix

(CNN) — Max Verstappen secured a brilliant victory at the Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix on Sunday, taking the lead in stunning fashion by overtaking Oscar Piastri on the first turn before holding it to the line even as a safety car changed the complexion of the race late on.

McLaren’s Piastri began in pole position and initially held off Verstappen before the Dutchman displayed all the brilliance, cunning and bravery that has propelled him to four world championships, holding off the brakes as long as possible and sliding around the outside on the first turn.

In the end, Piastri was forced to relinquish second place too as his teammate Lando Norris swept past him on newer, faster tires once all the cars had bunched up at the end of the race behind the safety car.

Norris couldn’t catch Verstappen, however, leaving McLaren to settle for second and third place behind its world title rival in Imola.

“Incredibly proud of everyone, the car has performed well and the execution of the whole race was very good,” Verstappen said afterward.

As well as Verstappen’s early move, Sunday’s Grand Prix was defined by a virtual safety car about halfway through the race, and a full safety car with 17 laps remaining.

The virtual safety car, caused by Esteban Ocon stopping on the grass beside the track due to an issue with his car, occurred at the best possible time for Verstappen – before he had pitted but after Piastri and Norris had pitted.

That stroke of fortune helped Verstappen build up a seemingly insurmountable lead which ballooned out to 18 seconds at one point.

Ferrari’s Lewis Hamilton, who eventually finished in fourth, was among those who profited from the virtual safety car too, much to the delight of the tifosi cheering him from the stands on home soil for the first time.

But, instead of settling into a procession to the finish for Verstappen, there was still time for some late drama.

Like Ocon, Andrea Kimi Antonelli was forced onto the grass by an issue with his car, but this time race organizers deployed a full safety car and Verstappen’s comfortable lead was erased.

He and Norris both took the opportunity to pit and maintain their positions, leaving the British driver in third still behind Piastri but on newer, faster tires than his teammate.

By the time the race restarted, there were only nine laps remaining and Verstappen streaked away from both McLarens, Norris unable to catch the Dutchman once he had overtaken Piastri.

“Just braked too early, it was a good move by Max as well,” said Piastri, recalling Verstappen’s move on the first turn.

“Disappointing obviously, and then we made a few wrong calls after that. Not our best Sunday, lots to look at and review after that one. We’ll see what we can do a bit better.”

Even finishing third, Piastri maintained his position at the top of the drivers’ standings, though his cushion was cut to 13 points ahead of Norris with Verstappen now only nine points behind Norris.

