Lamar Jackson’s monster game helps Ravens beat Bucs, last-second FG lifts Cardinals over Chargers: NFL Week 7 Monday review

(CNN) — After a blockbuster Sunday, Week 7 of the 2024 NFL season concluded with two more high-profile games on Monday night.

And between a scoring bonanza in Tampa Bay and a last-second game-winner in Arizona, there was a lot going on in the National Football League.

Here are the main storylines from Sunday’s action:

Lamar Jackson lifts Ravens to high-scoring win in Florida

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson is already the reigning NFL MVP. But in 2024, it seems he has reached an even higher level of play.

Jackson continued his excellent start to the season on Monday night, throwing 17-of-22 for 281 yards and five touchdowns as the Ravens came from behind to beat the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on the road 41-31 at Raymond James Stadium. The 27-year-old also added 52 rushing yards on the ground.

Baltimore fell into a 10-point deficit at the end of the first quarter but bounced back impressively, scoring 34 unanswered points to race into a big lead.

Jackson threw touchdowns to Rashod Bateman, Justice Hill, Derrick Henry and two to tight end Mark Henry. Bateman was the main beneficiary of Jackson’s excellent performance as he finished with four catches for 121 yards.

It was Jackson’s fifth game of his career with five or more passing touchdowns and zero interceptions, the most in the league since he was drafted in 2018, per the NFL.

“I think we’re just going to keep approaching every week, one week at a time, one game at a time, one play at a time, because that’s what he’s doing,” head coach John Harbaugh said about his QB after Monday’s win. “And he’s doing it at a high, high, high level. I’m proud of him, I’m happy for him. He’s a great leader and he’s a great player, a great player.”

Jackson was aided by a running game and defense which stepped up in the key moments.

Baltimore’s star running back Henry continued his league-leading season on the ground, rushing for 169 yards on just 15 carries, including a huge 81-yard rumble in the third quarter.

And the Ravens defense provided key plays when needed, with Marlon Humphrey intercepting Bucs quarterback Baker Mayfield twice.

But after the win, all the talk was about Jackson’s performance.

“He does it better than anybody in the league and we’re so fortunate to be with him and just try to help him out,” tight end Mark Andrews said. “He lays it out on the line every game and is just really awesome. He’s the best, man, he’s MVP.”

For Tampa Bay, there were positives on an evening when injuries caught up with them.

The team lost its star wide receiver Mike Evans to a hamstring injury shortly after he made history.

Evans caught the opening touchdown of the game, hauling in a 25-yard pass from Mayfield. The score was his 100th career touchdown, making Evans just the 11th player in NFL history with 100 TD catches. He is now tied for ninth all-time with Hall of Famers Tim Brown and Steve Largent.

However, after not being able to haul in his 101st touchdown catch shortly afterwards, Evans was left clutching his hamstring in pain before hobbling to the locker-room. He was ruled out of the game shortly afterwards.

And things went from bad to worse for the Bucs in the final moments of the game when their other star wide receiver, Chris Godwin, was carted off the field in the final moments with a serious-looking ankle injury.

After the game, Tampa Bay head coach Todd Bowles said the “early indication” is Godwin suffered an ankle dislocation.

Last-second field goal lifts Cardinals over Chargers

In Monday’s other game, there were far fewer points but no shortage of drama.

A 32-yard field goal from Cardinals kicker Chad Ryland as time expired gave Arizona a 17-15 victory over the Los Angeles Chargers at State Farm Stadium in Glendale.

It wasn’t exactly a classic with both teams struggling to punch the ball into the endzone.

The Cardinals were able to score two touchdowns on the night – a five-yard pass from QB Kyler Murray to Greg Dortch in the first quarter and then a brilliant 44-yard run from Murray to open up the fourth quarter.

Conversely, the Chargers weren’t able to score a touchdown all evening despite racking up 395 yards of offense, 349 coming from QB Justin Herbert’s arm.

Los Angeles kicker Cameron Dicker scored all 15 of the team’s points, converting all five of his field goals; his fifth of the evening with a minute and 54 seconds left gave the Chargers a narrow 15-14 lead.

But Murray and the Cardinals offense were able to conjure a nine-play, 41-yard drive – aided by a 15-yard unnecessary roughness penalty on LA cornerback Cam Hart – to set up Ryland for the game-winning field goal. It was the 12th game-winning drive of Murray’s career.

“Honestly, I really had a good feeling we were getting, at least, in range, just knowing how the offense moves the ball,” Ryland said afterwards. “The guys like to ball out and they did that on that last drive for sure, and I got a chance to hit a kick. Thankfully, it went through.”

Monday’s game was the 20th game of Murray’s career with one or more passing TD and one or more rushing touchdown, tied for the second most since he was drafted in 2019, per the NFL.

The victory improves Arizona to 3-4 on the season as they continue their inconsistent start to the campaign, while the Chargers slip to 3-3.

Monday’s Week 7 scores

Away @ home (winners in bold)

Baltimore Ravens 41-31 Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Los Angeles Chargers 15-17 Arizona Cardinals

