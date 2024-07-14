Spain wins Euro 2024, defeating England 2-1 in a dramatic final to claim record fourth European Championship

By Ben Morse, CNN

(CNN) — Spain won a record-breaking fourth European Championship, defeating England 2-1 following a drama-filled second half in the Euro 2024 final on Sunday in Berlin.

Nico Williams – one of Spain’s breakout performers at the tournament – gave La Roja the lead minutes into the second half when he smartly finished in the bottom corner from a perfectly-weighted pass from the team’s other emerging star, freshly turned 17-year-old Lamine Yamal.

England equalized midway through the second half through a brilliantly placed left-footed effort from Cole Palmer from outside the box to restore parity at the Olympiastadion in the German capital.

But with just under five minutes remaining in regulation time, Spain took a late lead when Mikel Oyarzabal tapped home an inch-perfect pass from Marc Cucurella to cap off a victory and a terrific tournament for La Roja.

It is Spain’s fourth Euro title – having previously won in 1964, 2008 and 2012 – while for England, it is heartbreak for a second straight European Championship having been beaten by Italy on penalties at Euro 2020.

The game began in tight fashion befitting a major final, with both teams feeling one another out as the players overcame any pre-match nerves. As predicted by many, Spain enjoyed the majority of the possession in the opening 30 minutes, however, it did so without producing any real goalscoring opportunities.

While La Roja dominated the ball as it strived to create an opening, it was England which had the first shot on target on the stroke of halftime with a Phil Foden snapshot from close range, but it flew straight at Unai Simón in the Spanish goal.

Spain was delt a major blow at halftime when one of its most important players, Manchester City midfielder Rodri, was forced off through injury. He was replaced by Real Sociedad’s Martín Zubimendi.

But the Iberians didn’t seem dismayed by the loss of their star midfielder when a sweeping move two minutes after the break was expectedly finished by Williams to give La Roja a deserved lead. At the age of 22 years and two days old, Williams became the second youngest player to score in a Euro final.

The goal seemed to kick Spain up a gear, with Dani Olmo coming inches away from extending the lead a minute later, but his effort flew wide of the post.

England was on the ropes in the aftermath of Williams’ goal, first with captain Álvaro Morata’s deft dink being cleared away by John Stones before the Athletic Bilbao man fired just wide as he searched for his second of the game.

As the Three Lions sought a way back into the game, manager Gareth Southgate made the bold decision to bring off captain and all-time record goalscorer Harry Kane and replace him with Ollie Watkins, fresh off scoring a last-gasp winner in the semifinal against the Netherlands to book the team’s spot in the final.

The substitution seemed to galvanize the English, with the team playing with more verve and pace. Jude Bellingham fired an effort wide of the post which had the England fans on their feet for the first time in a while.

But just when England was building a head of steam, Spain almost got a second through Yamal – who became the youngest player ever to feature in a Euro or World Cup final when he stepped onto the field on Sunday night – but Jordan Pickford stuck out a big hand to deny the Barcelona prodigy.

England did eventually get its goal – and it came from one of Southgate’s substitutes. Chelsea midfielder Palmer, who had been introduced into the game for 19-year-old Kobbie Mainoo just minutes before, latched onto a neat set-up from Bellingham and caressed an inch-perfect effort into the bottom corner to level the score.

Spain built itself back into the game and came close to retaking the lead with 10 minutes remaining after some intricate build-up play left Yamal one-on-one with Pickford, but the 17-year-old’s effort was parried away by the England goalkeeper.

As time ticked away and extra-time loomed, Spain finally got its deserved late goal through another flowing move which ended with Cucurella sliding in an appealing cross for Oyarzabal to steer home and spark wild celebrations.

England had become renowned for late heroics at Euro 2024, and the squad needed yet another moment of magic if it had any hopes of getting back into the game.

As the clock hit 90 minutes, a corner was headed towards goal by Declan Rice, with Simón parrying it out to Guehi whose effort was cleared off the line by RB Leipzig man Dani Olmo as Spain’s defense celebrated thwarting another English attack.

The Three Lions threw everything they could to take it to extra time, but after four additional minutes, referee François Letexier blew the final whistle and Spain’s players dropped to the ground before joining the sea of fans clad in red and yellow inside the stadium in celebration.

Royal support

Ahead of the lifting of the trophy, Rodri was named the Euro 2024 player of the tournament, while Yamal was named the young player of the tournament.

Yamal, who turned 17 the day before the final, appeared in every one of Spain’s seven games in Germany, providing a tournament-high four assists and scoring one goal: a stunning, record-breaking effort in the semifinal against France which made him the youngest ever scorer in Euro history.

For England, its 58-year search for a major men’s international trophy goes on after winning the World Cup in 1966.

Afterwards, King Charles III released a message of support for the England players on X, formerly known as Twitter.

“Although victory may have eluded you this evening, nevertheless my wife and I join all my family in urging you and your support team to hold your heads high. All those who have participated in sporting activities at any level will know how utterly despairing such a result can feel when the prize was so near – and will join me in sending heartfelt sympathy, even as we congratulate Spain.

“But please know that your success in reaching the European Championship final is a really great achievement in itself, and one that brings with it the pride of a nation which will continue to roar for the Three Lions today – and in the many triumphs which I have no doubt lie ahead.”

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

This story has been updated with additional information.