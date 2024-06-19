Novak Djokovic confirmed to compete at Paris Olympics following knee surgery

By Matias Grez, CNN

(CNN) — Novak Djokovic will represent Serbia at the upcoming Paris Olympics, the country’s Olympic Committee announced on Tuesday.

The 37-year-old’s participation had been in doubt after he tore his meniscus during his fourth-round win over Francisco Cerundolo at the French Open earlier this month.

The injury meant Djokovic had to pull out of his quarterfinal clash against Casper Ruud and he subsequently underwent successful knee surgery.

He posted on social media on June 6 that “surgery went well” but did not say how long he’d be away from the court, adding that he’ll work to return “as soon as possible.”

During an illustrious career, Djokovic has picked up a record 24 grand slam singles titles and broken countless other marks, but an Olympic gold medal has so far eluded him.

In his four previous Olympic appearances, Djokovic picked up the bronze medal at Beijing 2008 after beating American James Blake.

Tennis at the Paris Games will take place at Roland Garros, adding an extra layer of difficulty for players as they will have to readapt to the clay following the grass court season.

Djokovic, who recently called the Olympics his “priority” this season, described carrying the Serbian flag at the Opening Ceremony of London 2012 as the “greatest honor.”

“Being part of the Olympic Games, representing your country, is a huge privilege and honor,” he told the ITF in May. “[It’s so special to be] part of the oldest sports event in the history of sport.

“Of course, winning a gold medal or winning any medal for my country is a great wish and desire. It is one of the greatest priorities and goals for [this] season, there is no secret about that.”

Djokovic will be joined on Team Serbia by world No. 56 Dušan Lajović.

