UConn men’s basketball coach Dan Hurley turns down $70 million LA Lakers contract, ESPN says

(CNN) — University of Connecticut men’s basketball head coach Dan Hurley will remain at the school after flirting with the NBA’s Los Angeles Lakers for the same position, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, citing unnamed sources, reported Monday.

The Lakers offered the coach of the reigning back-to-back NCAA champion Huskies a 6-year, $70 million contract, according to ESPN, to fill the team’s coaching vacancy.

Hurley chose to stay at UConn so he can have an opportunity to chase history by winning a third straight NCAA championship, sources tell Wojnarowski.

In six seasons at the school, Hurley led UConn to consecutive national titles and has an 141-58 record.

Before UConn, Hurley coached at Wagner College in Staten Island, New York, and the University of Rhode Island. Hurley has never coached in the NBA.

Last week, ESPN and The Athletic reported the Lakers were preparing a lucrative, long-term contract to fill the team’s coaching vacancy. A UConn spokesperson told CNN Hurley did not have a comment.

