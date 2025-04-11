Mohamed Salah to stay at Liverpool beyond this season after signing two-year contract

By George Ramsay, CNN

(CNN) — Mohamed Salah has signed a new contract with Liverpool to keep him at the club beyond the current season, the team announced on Friday.

The two-year deal puts an end to the long-running debate around Salah’s future at Liverpool, with the Egyptian forward’s previous contract set to expire in the summer.

In September, Salah said that his time at the club could soon be coming to an end with no one talking to him about signing a new contract.

However, he is now set to extend his time at Liverpool into a ninth year having enjoyed excellent form this season, scoring 32 goals in 45 appearances for the Premier League’s leading side.

“Of course I’m very excited,” Salah told Liverpoolfc.com. “We have a great team now. Before also we had a great team. But I signed because I think we have a chance to win other trophies and enjoy my football.

“It’s great, I had my best years here. I played eight years, hopefully it’s going to be 10. Enjoying my life here, enjoying my football. I had the best years in my career.”

The 32-year-old joined Liverpool from AS Roma in 2017 and has gone on to become a hugely popular figure at the club, scoring 243 goals across 394 appearances and winning three golden boot awards as the Premier League’s top scorer.

He is set to win the accolade for a fourth time this season with 27 goals – six more than Manchester City’s Erling Haaland in second – as Liverpool sits 11 points clear at the top of the table during manager Arne Slot’s first season in charge.

Triumphing in the league this year would be the second Premier League title of Salah’s career, adding to the Champions League, FA Cup and two League Cup trophies he has won with Liverpool.

“He’s shown at this club for so many years in a row now how much value he has for the team, for the club,” Slot told reporters on Friday. “Like, I assume, all the fans and his teammates, we are all very happy that he extended for two more years.”

He added: “I don’t think that it’s a surprise to you that I knew a bit better how his contract situation went over the course of the whole season. Maybe for the fans it was a pleasant surprise – I knew for a little bit longer of course that things were heading in the right direction.”

Two of the club’s other key players – defenders Virgil van Dijk and Trent Alexander-Arnold – are also out of contract this summer, with Alexander-Arnold reportedly linked with a move to Real Madrid.

Liverpool returns to action against West Ham on Sunday after seeing its 26-match unbeaten run in the Premier League ended by Fulham last week.

