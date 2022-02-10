US women survive scare, beat Czechs 4-1 in Olympic hockey

By JOHN WAWROW

AP Hockey Writer

BEIJING (AP) — Lee Stecklein scored 6:49 into the third period and the defending champion U.S. women’s hockey team avoided an early exit by rallying to defeat the Czech Republic 4-1 in the quarterfinals of the Beijing Olympics. The Americans survived what would have been a major upset in a game where their offense continued to struggle. The U.S. managed just four goals on 59 shots. Hilary Knight had a goal and assist, and Savannah Harmon and Kendall Coyne Schofield also scored for the Americans. Alex Cavallini stopped five shots. Czech goalie Klara Peslarova was the star of the game. She stopped 55 shots, including the first 22 she faced.