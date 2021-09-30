AP Top 25 Podcast: Clemson’s problems; Previewing Week 5

AP National Sports

By RALPH D. RUSSO

AP College Football Writer

Clemson has already lost twice and currently ranks between North Texas and Akron in the nation in offensive yards per play. What’s wrong with the Tigers? On the latest AP Top 25 College Football Podcast, David Hale of ESPN joins AP’s Ralph Russo to dissect the problems with Clemson. Plus, a Week 5 preview of the most intriguing games from Louisville at No. 24 Wake Forest to No. 12 Ole Miss at No. 1 Alabama.