Cool Story: Shortstop has 4 hits, Rox beat Nationals 10-5

AP National Sports

By PAT GRAHAM

AP Sports Writer

DENVER (AP) — Trevor Story had four hits in what could be his final appearance at Coors Field with Colorado and the Rockies beat the Washington Nationals 10-5 in a game delayed two hours by rain. Ryan McMahon added a three-run homer in Colorado’s home finale. It was a parade of pitchers with Washington and Colorado combining to use 14 in a contest that lasted a total of 5:57, including the rain delay that halted the game in the third. This game even featured the stadium lights briefly going out in the eighth. Story was treated like this just might be his final game at Coors Field in purple pinstripes, with the shortstop set to become a free agent.