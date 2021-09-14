Judge starts 5-HR barrage to back Cole, Yanks beat O’s 7-2

AP National Sports

By TODD KARPOVICH

Associated Press

BALTIMORE (AP) — Aaron Judge started a five-homer barrage that backed Gerrit Cole, and the New York Yankees beat the Baltimore Orioles 7-2 to win consecutive games for the first time since Sept. 1 and 3. Cole returned from left hamstring tightness that cut short his Sept. 7 start against Toronto. He stranded the bases loaded in a 29-pitch first inning when he struck out Ramón Uris and allowed one run and four hits in five innings with seven strikeouts and three walks. He threw 108 pitches. Judge homered hit a two-run homer in the first off a changeup from Alexander Wells.