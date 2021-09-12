Skip to Content
AP National Sports
Nolan Arenado homers again, Cardinals beat Reds 2-0

By STEVE OVERBEY
Associated Press

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Nolan Arenado homered for the second game in a row and five pitchers combined on a five-hit shutout to help the St. Louis Cardinals beat the Cincinnati Reds 2-0 on Sunday. St. Louis has won four of six. Arenado hit a two-run homer in the first off Sonny Gray , who then retired the next 14 hitters. Arenado, who has 31 homers, also homered in the eighth inning of the Cardinals’ 6-4 victory Saturday night. St. Louis starter J.A. Happ allowed two hits over 5 1/3 innings. Luis Garcia, T.J. McFarland, Genesis Cabrera and Giovanny Gallegos finished, with Gallegos picking up his eighth save in 15 opportunities.

