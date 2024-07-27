DP LL Junior All-Stars off to a 2-0 start at Western Regional Tournament

BEND, Oregon. - The Dos Pueblos Little League Juniors All-Stars (14u) certainly packed their bats on the trip to Oregon for the Western Regionals.

They have also packed a punch outscoring their first two opponents 28-3 as they move to 2-0 in this double-elimination 14-team tournament.

The DP 'Boys of Summer' beat Nevada 17-3 and followed that up with an 11-0 victory against Idaho.

The offensive numbers make great highlights but the strength of this team all summer long has been on the mound and so far in this tournament they been dominating their opponents with their pitching.

Idaho managed just two hits off of DP pitching.

Next up for DPLL is a team from Hawai'i in this winner's bracket game on Sunday at 9 a.m.

The winner of this tournament advances to the Little League Juniors All-Stars World Series in Michigan.

The DPLL Juniors All-Stars are Matt Brennan, Holden Brey, Max Cruse, Charlie Douglas, Gabe Estrella, Grady Felix, Ollie Gesswein, Isaac Guttierez, Adan Macias, Seth Orozco, Kian Palmer and Jonah Pepper.

The team is managed by Jacob Pepper with coaches Dan Brennan, Jeff Palmer and Dave Robertson.