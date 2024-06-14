Foresters snap 2-game slide as they bash the Blues

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The Foresters broke out of their offensive slumber with seven late runs as they beat San Luis Obispo 9-2.

The win snaps the Foresters 2-game slide as they improve to 3-2 on the year.

Santa Barbara scored two first inning runs as Jack Holman and Daniel Patterson drove in runs on a fielder's choice and a single respectively.

Cody Howard pitched 4 2/3 innings of shutout ball and he struck out 7 in his Foresters debut.

The Blues scored a run in the fifth to pull within 2-1.

But the Foresters scored 4 times in the seventh inning and then 3 more in the eighth when Addison Klepsch smashed Santa Barbara's first home run on the young season.

The Blues drop to 9-4 on the year with two of those losses coming to the Foresters in three games so far in 2024.

The Foresters host Arroyo Seco on Saturday at 4:30 p.m. at Santa Barbara High School.