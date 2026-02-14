Skip to Content
CIF-SS girls basketball and soccer playoff results

cif
Several girls basketball and soccer teams advance to quarterfinals
High School Girls Basketball Second Round Playoffs except for Open Division Pool Play:

Open Division: Oak Park 67, Corona Centennial 44

Division 1 Ventura 50, Bishop Montgomery 40

Moreno Valley 69, St. Bonaventure 41: Sarah Cosio scored 25 points for the Seraphs.

Division 2: Dos Pueblos 52, San Juan Hills 45: Kindah Ahmad-Reda scored a game-high 14 points and Carly Letendre added 13 points for the Chargers who advance to quarterfinals against Rosary Academy on Wednesday, February 18th.

Camarillo 54, Rancho Cucamonga 42

Division 3: Oxnard 37, Aliso Niguel 34: Kai Buhain scored 10 points for the Yellowjackets who play at Trabuco Hills in quarterfinals.

Division 4: Wilson LB 56, Westlake 49

Division 5: Bishop Diego 55, Fullerton 44

Division 6: San Jacinto 65, Carpinteria 43

Warren 41, Simi Valley 39

Division 7: Foothill Tech 55, Fillmore 35

Patriot 74, Villanova Prep 40

Division 9 : Channel Islands 37, Jarupa Hills 31

Western 48, VCA Santa Maria 38

High School Girls Soccer Playoffs Second Round:

Division 1: Westlake 2, El Dorado 1

Newport Harbor 1, Moorpark 0

Division 3: Crescenta Valley 2, Oxnard 1

Simi Valley 2, Citrus Valley 0

Division 5: Artesia 1, Channel Islands 0

Coachella Valley 1, Carpinteria 0

Kennedy 1, Santa Paula 0

Del Sol 1, Valley Christian/C 1 (Del Sol advances on PK's)

Division 6: Mayfair 2, Thacher 1

Grace 1, St. Monica Prep 0

Division 7: Cate 3, Desert Christian Academy 0

