Santa Barbara Athletic Round Table wrap-up

Mauia made a grand return for Bishop Diego
SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KEYT). - Four awards were handed out during the weekly luncheon at the Santa Barbara Athletic Round Table gathering at Harry's.

The Athlete of the Week honors went to Santa Barbara High School girls tennis player Nicole Buist and Bishop Diego High School football player Oscar Mauia.

Buist rallied to win the Channel League Singles title over childhood friend Mel Mayo.

Mauia rushed for 120 yards with two touchdowns as the Cardinals beat St. Bonaventure 35-27.

The physical running back just returned from a shoulder injury that has caused him to miss most of his senior season.

Dos Pueblos High School junior Logan Pearce was presented the Phil Womble Ethics in Sports Award.

He plays both basketball and baseball for the Chargers and carries a 4.58 GPA.

Pearce is also a member of the National Honor Society the past two years.

Laguna Blanca High School presented their Athlete of the Year to swimmer Bennett Sullivan.

He won has won three CIF-SS titles and had a 4.75 GPA.

Sullivan will swim at Pomona College next year.

Mike Klan

Mike Klan is the sports director for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Mike, click here.

