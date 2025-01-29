San Marcos wins Channel League title in girls water polo

GOLETA, Calif. - Charlotte Raisin scored a game-high 5 goals as San Marcos beat Dos Pueblos 10-6 in the finals of the Channel League Tournament.

The victory gives the Royals the league title.

Raisin scored two first quarter goals as San Marcos led 3-0.

Stanford-bound Lucy Haaland-Ford scored both of her goals in the second quarter as the Royals led 5-1 at half.

DP just could not slow down Raisin who tallied 3 more goals in the third quarter as they extended their lead to 9-1.

The Royals were able to get all of their seniors in the game in the fourth quarter and DP took advantage by scoring 5 goals.

The Chargers Dev Wigo and Hana Abel scored 2 goals apiece for DP.

Both teams now get ready for the playoffs.