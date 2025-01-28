Skip to Content
Balanced attack leads Dos Pueblos to a lopsided win over Santa Barbara

DP scored the first 16 points of the game
By
Published 11:38 pm

GOLETA, Calif. - Eden Wynne scored a team-high 16 points to lead Dos Pueblos to a 64-37 win.

The Chargers improve to 6-5 in the Channel League.

Kindah Ahmad Reda added 14 points while Lauren Robles tallied 11 points as DP made it a successful senior night.

(Carly Letendre helped the Chargers get off to a fast start. Entenza Design).

DP opened the game on a 16-0 run and never looked back.

The Dons Dayzia Mendoza scored 32 of her team's 37 points.

