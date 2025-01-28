Balanced attack leads Dos Pueblos to a lopsided win over Santa Barbara
GOLETA, Calif. - Eden Wynne scored a team-high 16 points to lead Dos Pueblos to a 64-37 win.
The Chargers improve to 6-5 in the Channel League.
Kindah Ahmad Reda added 14 points while Lauren Robles tallied 11 points as DP made it a successful senior night.
(Carly Letendre helped the Chargers get off to a fast start. Entenza Design).
DP opened the game on a 16-0 run and never looked back.
The Dons Dayzia Mendoza scored 32 of her team's 37 points.