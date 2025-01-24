Koji Hefner leads San Marcos to a thrilling overtime win over Oxnard

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Koji Hefner was a one-man wrecking crew as he refused to let San Marcos lose.

The junior scored a game-high 37 points including three consecutive 3-pointers in the final 1:30 of regulation and the Royals went on to win in overtime 66-62.

(The Royals celebrate a comeback win over Oxnard. Entenza Design).

San Marcos completes the season sweep over the Yellowjackets and both teams are tied for second in the Channel League at 8-2, one game back of first place Santa Barbara.

Danny Diaz hit two big three-pointers in overtime as the Royals bounced back from an upset loss earlier in the week at Rio Mesa.

(Danny Diaz sinks a huge three-pointer in overtime. Entenza Design).

Oxnard used a 10-0 run late in the third quarter and in the opening moments of the fourth quarter to grab a 51-41 lead.

But Hefner's heroics brought the Royals all the way back.