Earth Month is every month at SLO County Airport.

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. – Earth Month may be ending soon, but San Luis Obispo County Airport's sustainability efforts won't be.

Multiple projects are slated for ongoing carbon footprint reduction and waste mitigation, scheduled to begin within the coming months.

Upcoming projects include solar parking canopies and electric vehicle (EV) infrastructure, adding to their current use of E.V. technology on the tarmac.

Additionally, a local company founded by a Cal Poly graduate is installing water fill stations and selling branded reusable water bottles.

Airport staff are excited for these new additions to be implemented, which will continually reinforce their company's approach to proper stewardship, as well as the comforts customers expect.