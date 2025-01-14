Dan Feldhaus to step down as athletic director at DP but staying on as teacher and coach

GOLETA, Calif. - Dos Pueblos High School Athletic Director, Dan Feldhaus has made the decision that this will be his final year as athletic director before he returns to a teaching and coaching position at Dos Pueblos.

Dan is currently completing his 17th year as AD at DPHS, and is only the fifth athletic director in the school’s history. During Dan’s tenure, the Chargers have had tremendous success both on and off the field.

Dos Pueblos has won nearly 100 Channel League championships, along with 17 CIF Playoff finalists, and 8 CIF Championships. Additionally, the Chargers won 30 CIF Team Academic championships including 5 CIF State Academic Titles.

Dan has been a member of the faculty at Dos Pueblos since 2003. For the 2025-26 school year, he will return to his teaching position at DP. This spring will mark Dan’s return to coaching as he will be taking over as DPHS Girls Lacrosse coach.

Dos Pueblos Principal Bill Woodard said, “I can’t thank Dan enough for leading Charger athletics for almost two decades with integrity, passion, and always reminding us what it means to be a Charger. Dan’s experience and leadership has earned him the respect beyond DP as his fellow athletic directors often look to him for guidance and advice.

“Being an athletic director overseeing 25 sports is one of a high school’s most important positions and Dan always did it the right way. We are excited to see him get a chance to return to teaching and coaching at DP for years to come.”

“Serving as the Athletic Director at Dos Pueblos High School has been an incredible honor and a deeply rewarding experience,” said Dan Feldhaus. “I am proud of what we have accomplished together in supporting our student-athletes, fostering a culture of sportsmanship, and building a strong sense of community.

“I am thankful for an amazing and dedicated group of Head Coaches as well as the strong support of the Dos Pueblos Administration. I am also proud that we were able to expand and create additional opportunities for our student-athletes by adding five varsity sports (Boys Lacrosse, Girls Lacrosse, Girls Wrestling, Girls Flag Football and Girls Beach Volleyball) during my time.

“I remain committed to the success of our students and school. I am grateful for the opportunity to continue contributing to the Dos Pueblos community as a teacher and coach and look forward to supporting the next chapter of our athletic program.”

Principal Woodard will be convening a committee of DPHS coaches and stakeholders to begin the search for DP’s next athletic director.

(News release provided by Dos Pueblos High School principal Bill Woodard).