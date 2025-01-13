Skip to Content
High School Sports

Chenoweth, Matni, and Velasquez honored at SB Athletic Round Table

SB RD TABLE.00_00_19_19.Still003
Athlete of the Week Awards handed out
By
Published 11:15 pm

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - It was a busy day of handing out hardware at the Santa Barbara Athletic Round Table Luncheon at Harry's.

(Gwen Chenoweth accepts the Scholar-Athlete of the Year Award for Santa Barbara High School from sponsor Marc Gamberdella).

(Dos Pueblos wrestler Brandon Velasquez is the Male Athlete of the Week).

(San Marcos soccer player Zeina Matni is the Female Athlete of the Week).

Gwen Chenoweth is a senior indoor and beach volleyball standout for the Dons. She carries a 4.92 GPA and has over 500 hours of community service.

Brandon Velasquez went 4-0 to capture the 157-pound division title at the Santa Ynez Battle of the Valley Tournanment.

Zeina Matni scored all three of the Royals girls in a win against Ventura and a tie versus Dos Pueblos.

Article Topic Follows: High School Sports
athletic round table
KEYT
Santa Barbara

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Mike Klan

Mike Klan is the sports director for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Mike, click here.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content