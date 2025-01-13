Chenoweth, Matni, and Velasquez honored at SB Athletic Round Table

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - It was a busy day of handing out hardware at the Santa Barbara Athletic Round Table Luncheon at Harry's.

(Gwen Chenoweth accepts the Scholar-Athlete of the Year Award for Santa Barbara High School from sponsor Marc Gamberdella).

(Dos Pueblos wrestler Brandon Velasquez is the Male Athlete of the Week).

(San Marcos soccer player Zeina Matni is the Female Athlete of the Week).

Gwen Chenoweth is a senior indoor and beach volleyball standout for the Dons. She carries a 4.92 GPA and has over 500 hours of community service.

Brandon Velasquez went 4-0 to capture the 157-pound division title at the Santa Ynez Battle of the Valley Tournanment.

Zeina Matni scored all three of the Royals girls in a win against Ventura and a tie versus Dos Pueblos.