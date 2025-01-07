Local high school scores and notes

Skip to Content
DP freshman Kindah Ahmad Reda had 14 points for Dos Pueblos in their road win
SANTA BARBARA, Calif. -

Channel League girls basketball

Dos Pueblos 69, Santa Barbara 26 (6 DP players scored 8 or more points with Lauren Robles tallying a game-high 15 points.

Dons were led by Dayzia Mendoza who scored 14 points and she recently went over the 1,000 career point mark.)

(Dayzia Mendoza has over 1,000 career points for Santa Barbara High School. Entenza Design).

Mountain League boys basketball

St. Joseph 95, Templeton 43 (victory #500 for head coach Tom Mott)

Channel League boys soccer

Dos Pueblos 3, Rio Mesa 1 (Owen Ribbens scored a goal and was Man of the Match).

Channel League girls soccer

Dos Pueblos 1, Rio Mesa 1

Buena 6, Santa Barbara 0 (Serena Springer scored 2 goals).

High school football note:

Moorpark head coach Ryan Huisenga resigned after 9 seasons with the Musketeers. He went 17-5 over the past two seasons.

