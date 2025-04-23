Misting marine layer Wednesday morning, tracking the sun this weekend

Happy Wednesday! Its a misty and marine layer filled morning along the Central Coast. Clouds will not clear for most beaches areas today as onshore flow holds strong through the evening. Fog will be a problem for your morning commute, use caution as roads may be slick. You'll want the car heaters and a jacket on as you're on the way to and from work. Temperatures rise into the 50s and 60s by the beaches while its still a warm day inland. It is wet Wednesday here in Santa Barbara, so head out on the waters and enjoy calm but cool marine conditions.

The cool, cloudy and misty weather pattern continues Thursday. Expect more misting and drizzle as you ehad out for work or an early morning run. We may see some clearing by the evening, but the sun will only appear for a few hours. Winds start to crank up by the evening and may be blustery in some spots. Temperatures will be within a few degrees of days prior.

Clouds appear yet again Friday morning but will start to break down giving more way to sunshine by lunch time. This is because winds will be strong enough to mix out clouds and could even be up to advisory levels near the Gaviota Coast. We continue with the strong winds through the weekend, but this will help the sunshine peak through dense marine clouds each evening. Temperatures begin to rise as well as high pressure approaches. Head out and enjoy the fantastic weekend!