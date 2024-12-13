3 local girls flag football players make All-CIF

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Dos Pueblos wide receiver Brooklyn Hedricks, Ventura quarterback Ava Ortman and Camarillo wide receiver Stella Alessi were named to the All-CIF Division 1 team.

All three players are juniors.

Hedricks was a playmaker at both wide receiver and defensive back for the Chargers.

The athletic Ava Ortman hurt opponents with her strong arm and her outstanding speed.

Alessi scored a touchdown as Camarillo almost upset 2nd seed Newport Harbor in the first round of the CIF-Division 1 playoffs.