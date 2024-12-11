Skip to Content
High School Sports

Bishop Diego is not strong enough inside against Mission Prep in boys basketball loss

ENT_6650
Entenza Design
Bishop Diego struggled in 76-50 loss
By
Published 11:34 pm

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Mission Prep used their size and strength to beat Bishop Diego 76-50 in boys high school basketball.

Roman Benedetti scored a game-high 28 points while Jayden Nozil added 19 points for the 5-0 Royals.

Bishop Diego was led by sophomore Crew Sjovold who scored 23 points.

(Crew Sjovold had several acrobatic finishes for Bishop Diego. Entenza Design).

(Damien Krautmann scored 11 points for Bishop Diego. Entenza Design).

The Cardinals are 5-4 on the year.

Article Topic Follows: High School Sports
Bishop Diego Cardinals
high school basketball
KEYT
Santa Barbara

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Mike Klan

Mike Klan is the sports director for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Mike, click here.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content