Bishop Diego is not strong enough inside against Mission Prep in boys basketball loss

The Cardinals are 5-4 on the year.

(Crew Sjovold had several acrobatic finishes for Bishop Diego. Entenza Design).

Bishop Diego was led by sophomore Crew Sjovold who scored 23 points.

Roman Benedetti scored a game-high 28 points while Jayden Nozil added 19 points for the 5-0 Royals.

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Mission Prep used their size and strength to beat Bishop Diego 76-50 in boys high school basketball.

