Bishop Diego is not strong enough inside against Mission Prep in boys basketball loss
SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Mission Prep used their size and strength to beat Bishop Diego 76-50 in boys high school basketball.
Roman Benedetti scored a game-high 28 points while Jayden Nozil added 19 points for the 5-0 Royals.
Bishop Diego was led by sophomore Crew Sjovold who scored 23 points.
(Crew Sjovold had several acrobatic finishes for Bishop Diego. Entenza Design).
(Damien Krautmann scored 11 points for Bishop Diego. Entenza Design).
The Cardinals are 5-4 on the year.