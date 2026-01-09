Warmer weekend, windy & sunny

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. - Santa Ana winds get stronger in Ventura County on Saturday with warmer temperatures and more sunshine across the region through the weekend.

High wind warnings and advisories continue through Sunday with gusts up to 50 mph in Ventura County.

It will be breezy at times in San Luis Obispo County, very calm winds expected for Santa Barbara County.

Santa Ana winds will persist through early next week.

Warming continues through midweek next week as high pressure builds in from the west, warming us up to around 75 degrees.

Above normal temperatures will be lasting through next weekend - creating an extended period of sunny and warm weather locally.

High surf also continues until 9pm Friday north of Pt Conception with 10-15 ft waves.