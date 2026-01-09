Skip to Content
Weather

Warmer weekend, windy & sunny

KEYT
By
Updated
today at 3:39 pm
Published 2:55 pm

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. - Santa Ana winds get stronger in Ventura County on Saturday with warmer temperatures and more sunshine across the region through the weekend.

High wind warnings and advisories continue through Sunday with gusts up to 50 mph in Ventura County.

It will be breezy at times in San Luis Obispo County, very calm winds expected for Santa Barbara County.

Santa Ana winds will persist through early next week.

Warming continues through midweek next week as high pressure builds in from the west, warming us up to around 75 degrees.

Above normal temperatures will be lasting through next weekend - creating an extended period of sunny and warm weather locally.

High surf also continues until 9pm Friday north of Pt Conception with 10-15 ft waves.

Article Topic Follows: Weather

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Evan Vega

Evan Vega is the First Alert Forecaster for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Evan, click here.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.