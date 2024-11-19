Skip to Content
Dos Pueblos dominates in season-opening win over Santa Barbara

Dev Wigo scored 3 goals for Dos Pueblos
Published 11:14 pm

GOLETA, Calif. - For starters Dos Pueblos was more than ready to go.

The Chargers opened up their girls water polo season with an impressive 15-0 win over Santa Barbara.

Franki Court scored 3 of her game-high 4 goals in the first half as the Chargers led 9-0 at the break.

(Franki Court gets past a defender and scores. Entenza Design).

Dev Wigo and Kyra Jones each added 3 goals for DP.

Megan Garner and Reagan Mack combined to shutout the Dons who feature talented freshman Jules Horton.

Santa Barbara is 2-1 on the year.

Mike Klan

Mike Klan is the sports director for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Mike, click here.

