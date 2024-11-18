Four Athlete of the Week Awards handed out at Santa Barbara Athletic Round Table luncheon

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - With no school last week because of Veteran's Day, there were four Athlete of the Week honors given out at the Santa Barbara Athletic Round Table luncheon at Harry's.

Last week's winners are Bishop Diego girls volleyball setter Karina Urzua and Dos Pueblos football running back Kaleb Williams.

This week's winners are Santa Barbara girls tennis player Nicole Buist and Dos Pueblos cross country runner Cullen Gully.

The Special Olympics Athlete of the Month was awarded to tennis player Ted Rudolph.

Just a freshman, Karina Urzua set the Bishop Diego big hitters including her sister and UCLA-commit, senior Eliana Urzua.

The Cardinals advanced to the CIF-State Tournament second round in Division 2.

Kaleb Williams led DP to an exciting CIF-SS D12 first round playoff win at Crescenta Valley.

He gained 288 yards with 3 touchdowns as DP captured their first postseason victory since 2018.

Cullen Gully won the individual CIF-SS Prelim cross country race at Mt. Sac in a time of 15:46.9.

Dos Pueblos finished first as a team as well.

Nicole Buist went 3-0 in singles to help Santa Barbara High School win the CIF-SS Division 3 girls tennis championship over Santa Monica.

Ted Rudolph has been a Special Olympics athlete for almost 20 years.