CERRITOS, Calif. - Bishop Diego High School girls volleyball has had a magical season but they come up just short in the CIF-SS Division 3 championship match.

The Cardinals fall in five sets to athletic powerhouse Long Beach Poly 27-25, 22-25, 25-16, 14-25, 12-15.

The season will continue for Bishop Diego as they get set for the CIF-Regional Tournament next week.