High School Sports

Santa Barbara Athletic Round Table round up

Carter Plowman wins the Phil Womble Ethics in Sports Award for Laguna Blanca
12:05 am
12:03 am

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Four awards were handed out at the Santa Barbara Athletic Round Table luncheon at Harry's.

Male Athlete of the Week: Dos Pueblos High School senior Eamon Gordon who won his third individual Santa Barbara County Championship in cross country in a time of 14:57.

Female Athlete of the Week: Bishop Diego High School senior Eliana Urzua who led her team to two playoff volleyball wins last week as the Cardinals advance to the CIF-SS Division 3 finals this Saturday against Long Beach Poly. Urzua had 28 kills and 4 solo blocks in a 4-set win over Cypress in the semifinals.

Phil Womble Ethics in Sports Award: Laguna Blanca High School junior Carter Plowman who has almost a 4.0 GPA. Although he missed the football season with injury he has been to all the practices, games and film sessions helping his teammates get better.

Special Olympics Athlete of the Month: Fiona Garwood for softball. Fiona says she plays for sports for fun, not for wins or medals.

Mike Klan

Mike Klan is the sports director for News Channel 3-12.

