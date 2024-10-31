Bishop Diego girls volleyball sweeps into the CIF-SS D3 semifinals

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Bishop Diego made it look easy.

The Cardinals put on a dominant display of volleyball in a 3-set sweep over Royal in a CIF-SS Division 3 quarterfinal match.

(Eliana Urzua delivers one of her 16 kills. Entenza Design)

Bishop Diego won 25-15, 25-15, 25-16 to advance to Saturday's semifinal home matchup against Cypress at 4pm.

UCLA-bound Eliana Urzua led the way with a match-high 16 kills and fellow senior standout and LMU-commit Nicole Schuetz added 12.

(Nicole Schuetz hits over the Royal block. Entenza Design)