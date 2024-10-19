Inaugural girls flag football playoff pairings announced

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - It's playoff time for the first time ever in high school girls flag football.

The CIF-Southern Section announced the inaugural playoff pairings and many of our local teams will compete in the Division 1 bracket which begins on Saturday, October 26.

In D1, San Marcos opens at Santa Margarita, Dos Pueblos hosts Aliso Niguel, Ventura is home to Agoura while Camarillo is on road against Newport Harbor.

Oxnard is in D2 and will play at San Juan Hills.

The Championship finals will take place on Saturday, November 9 at Fred Kelly Stadium in Orange.