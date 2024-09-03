San Marcos sweeps rival Dos Pueblos in girls volleyball

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - San Marcos got off to a quick start and never let up as they dominated Dos Pueblos in a tidy sweep in girls volleyball.

The Royals move to 8-1 overall and 2-0 in the Channel League with the 25-10, 25-22, 25-11 victory at the Thunderhut.

Charlotte Hastings had 12 kills while Elena Thomas added 10.

Libero Alina Stapf had a standout performance with a match-high 20 digs and 7 service aces.

Dos Pueblos falls to 8-3 and 1-1 in league.