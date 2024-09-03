Skip to Content
San Marcos sweeps rival Dos Pueblos in girls volleyball

Charlotte Hastings had 12 kills as the Royals sweep DP
Elena Thomas had 10 kills for the Royals in a 3-0 win over DP
Published 11:46 pm

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - San Marcos got off to a quick start and never let up as they dominated Dos Pueblos in a tidy sweep in girls volleyball.

The Royals move to 8-1 overall and 2-0 in the Channel League with the 25-10, 25-22, 25-11 victory at the Thunderhut.

Charlotte Hastings had 12 kills while Elena Thomas added 10.

Libero Alina Stapf had a standout performance with a match-high 20 digs and 7 service aces.

Dos Pueblos falls to 8-3 and 1-1 in league.

Mike Klan

Mike Klan is the sports director for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Mike, click here.

