DP builds big lead and holds off Carpinteria to win season opener in boys water polo

CARPINTERIA, Calif. - Sometimes it is how you start that makes the biggest difference in a game.

Dos Pueblos High School boys water polo raced out to a 9-4 halftime lead and held off a second half rally by host Carpinteria to win 13-10.

Lucas Neushul and Grant Nelson each scored 5 goals as the visiting Chargers won their season opener.

Neushul scored 3 goals in the first quarter and Adam Gelman added 2 early goals as DP led 5-2 after one.

The sophomore Neushul opened the second quarter with a breakaway goal and the Chargers were in command.

But Carpinteria stayed the course and picked up their defense in the second half.

The Warriors were led offensively by Aiden Alcarez who scored 4 of his team-high 5 goals in the second half.

Carpinteria finished second in last weekend's Thousand Oaks tournament and they are now 3-3 on the year.