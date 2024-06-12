Dos Pueblos honors Olympians with picture perfect tribute

GOLETA, Calif. - It is a big deal for a high school to have even one former student-athlete compete in the Olympics.

Dos Pueblos High School now has 10 Olympians and the Chargers are recognizing each one of them with individual printed posters that hang above Sovine Gymnasium on campus.

These murals were designed by John Roshell (a former Dos Pueblos parent) and printed out by B2Designs.

"We looked back at our history and thought gosh we have a lot of them so lets decorate the front of our gym with our Olympians," said Dos Pueblos principal Bill Woodard.

Two former Chargers will compete at this year's Olympics in Paris that begins on July 26.

Ryann Neushul in women's water polo and Miles Evans in beach volleyball.

Evans(Class of 2007) just qualified for the Olympics late last week along with playing partner and former NBA player Chase Budinger.

Ryann, a 2018 DP graduate, is the third Neushul sibling to represent Team USA in women's water polo.

Kiley Neushul (Class of 2011) won Olympic Gold in 2016 at Rio while middle sister Jamie Neushul (Class of 2013) captured a gold medal at the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo.

Sami Hill (Class of 2010) was a teammate of Kiley Neushul at both DP and with gold-medal winning Team USA in women's water polo in 2016.

Men's water polo player Chris Segesman (Class of 1997) competed in the 2004 Olympics in Athens.

Doug Partie, a 1980 DP grad, was the first from the school to compete in the Olympics and he won gold for the U.S. in men's volleyball in 1988 and bronze in 1992.

The Scarvelis siblings Nicholas and Stamatia represented Greece in track and field.

Nicholas Scarvelis (Class of 2011) threw the shot put in the 2016 Olympics while his sister Stamatia Scarvelis(Class of 2014) competed in the hammer throw at the 2020 Summer Games.

Foreign exchange student Victoria Alimonda Lovelady (attended in 2003) represented Brazil in golf at the 2016 Olympics.

The impressive display of Olympians may even inspire current students.

"When they see that DP students that have walked these halls have made the Olympics maybe they are going to dream big themselves," smiled Woodard who said the murals will stay up well past the Summer Olympics.

