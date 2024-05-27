Shams is latest San Marcos golfer to win Santa Barbara City Championship

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The Santa Barbara City Golf Championship is turning into the San Marcos Invitational.

Royals star senior Shams Jahangir-Arshad shot a final round of 1-over par 71 to win the tournament at 5-under par, 2 shots better than former Santa Barbara City College golfer Murphy Scott of Tahoe.

A huge moment came on the 14th hole as Shams chipped in from just off the green for a birdie while Scott bogeyed the hole. At that point Shams went up 2 strokes.

The Oregon-commit Jahangir-Arshad made a clutch par save on 17 and then birdied 18 with a two-putt after a great approach.

Former San Marcos golfer and current UC Davis freshman Leo Metzger was the 2-time defending champion and now Shams keeps the Royals trend going by winning the 65th Annual Santa Barbara City Golf Championship.

Jed Dy finished third at 1-under par while Metzger tied for fourth with Drew Miller at even par.