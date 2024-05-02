DP & San Marcos Volleyball lose CIF-SS quarterfinal matches

The Channel League champion Royals won a program record 33 matches against just 4 losses.

San Marcos lost on the road at Servite in four sets 31-33, 25-18, 29-31, 23-25.

UC Irvine-bound senior Micah Goss led the Chargers with 13 kills as they finish a strong season 26-9.

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Tough night for local boys volleyball teams as both Dos Pueblos and San Marcos lost CIF-SS Division 2 quarterfinal matches.

