DP & San Marcos Volleyball lose CIF-SS quarterfinal matches
SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Tough night for local boys volleyball teams as both Dos Pueblos and San Marcos lost CIF-SS Division 2 quarterfinal matches.
DP was swept by #1 seed Redondo Union 21-25, 14-25, 17-25.
UC Irvine-bound senior Micah Goss led the Chargers with 13 kills as they finish a strong season 26-9.
San Marcos lost on the road at Servite in four sets 31-33, 25-18, 29-31, 23-25.
The Channel League champion Royals won a program record 33 matches against just 4 losses.