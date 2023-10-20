Ventura doubles up Dos Pueblos in boys water polo

GOLETA, Calif. - Down 8-3 in the third quarter Dos Pueblos scored three of the next four goals to trim the deficit to Ventura to 9-6 heading into the final quarter in Channel League boys water polo.

But the Cougars dominated the fourth quarter and won 12-6 as they wrapped up the top seed in next week's Channel League Tournament to determine the champion.

Andrew Kline-Fernandez, Eli Carnaghe and Ben Fuhrer scored for DP in that third quarter.

Jaden Moore led the Chargers with 2 goals.

Owen Fonua and Lucca Postma thwarted the Chargers comeback with goals in the fourth quarter.