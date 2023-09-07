Skip to Content
High School Sports

Dons edge Royals in flag football thriller

GRAPHIC DONS.00_00_00_00.Still001
Santa Barbara edges rival San Marcos 20-18 in girls flag football.
By
Updated
today at 11:44 pm
Published 11:43 pm

SANTA BARBARA Calif.- The inaugural girls flag football rivalry game between Santa Barbara and San Marcos was a thriller won by the Dons 20-18.

The game began with a pick-six by Santa Barbara's Carolina Esparza and ended with the Royals stopped just short of the goal line on the final play.

The Dons took a 14-0 lead in the first half on a short touchdown pass from Dayzia Mendoza to Esparza.

Mendoza had 2 touchdown passes in the game.

The Royals cut the deficit to 14-12 on the final play of the half as Mianna Sturm connected with Rio Chesluk on a 56-yard bomb.

Those two also hooked up for a touchdown with five minutes left to give San Marcos their first lead of the game at 18-14.

The Dons regained the lead in the final minute and a half as Mendoza threw a 6-yard touchdown pass to Alcocer Vasquez.

The Royals drove the field and thought they had the game won with a touchdown in the final second but they were called for an illegal forward pass.

San Marcos got to run an untimed play from the Dons 15 yard line and got the ball to the five before Santa Barbara pulled the flag of Peyton Sperling who had caught a short pass and ended an exciting game.

Article Topic Follows: High School Sports

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Mike Klan

Mike Klan is the sports director for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Mike, click here.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content