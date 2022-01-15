Skip to Content
High School Sports
Dos Pueblos star pitcher Ryan Speshyock verbally commits to Stanford

Dos Pueblos High School star junior pitcher Ryan Speshyock has verbally committed to Stanford University.

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Ryan Speshyock has a blazing fastball but the Dos Pueblos High School star junior has thrown a changeup as far as his college choice.

The reigning Most Valuable Player of the Channel League has now verbally committed to Stanford University.

He cannot officially sign until he is a senior.

Speshyock initially verbally committed to fellow Pac-12 school Oregon State before his sophomore season.

The 6'1 205 pound right handed pitcher has a fastball in the 90's and he struck out 111 batters in 63.1 innings last year including a 17-strikeout performance against Santa Ynez.

Speshyock is also a star in the classroom as he carries a grade point average of around 4.5.

Mike Klan

Mike Klan is the sports director for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Mike, click here.

