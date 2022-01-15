Dos Pueblos star pitcher Ryan Speshyock verbally commits to Stanford

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Ryan Speshyock has a blazing fastball but the Dos Pueblos High School star junior has thrown a changeup as far as his college choice.

The reigning Most Valuable Player of the Channel League has now verbally committed to Stanford University.

He cannot officially sign until he is a senior.

Speshyock initially verbally committed to fellow Pac-12 school Oregon State before his sophomore season.

The 6'1 205 pound right handed pitcher has a fastball in the 90's and he struck out 111 batters in 63.1 innings last year including a 17-strikeout performance against Santa Ynez.

Speshyock is also a star in the classroom as he carries a grade point average of around 4.5.