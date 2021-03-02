Skip to Content
High School Sports
By
today at 12:34 pm
Published 12:28 pm

Game on! Santa Barbara County and Ventura County can play high school football again

football
More high school sports are cleared to return including football after Santa Barbara County and Ventura County go below adjusted case rate of 14 per 100.000.

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - High school football can begin full practices on Friday, March 5 and the regular season can kick off in just a few weeks in both Santa Barbara County and Ventura County.

Both counties are below the coronavirus adjusted case rate at 14 per 100,000.

Ventura County is at 10.6 and Santa Barbara is at 13.0.

San Luis Obispo County reached that benchmark last week and now SLO is at 6.8 which means they can begin football and water polo without COVID-19 weekly testing as they are below 7.0.

The first high school football games in Santa Barbara and Ventura can be played March 18-20.

There can be a 5-week season lasting until April 17.

Friday Football Focus / Santa Barbara - South County / Sports / Ventura County
Author Profile Photo

Mike Klan

Mike Klan is the sports director for NewsChannel 3-12. To learn more about Mike, click here.

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content