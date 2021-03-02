Game on! Santa Barbara County and Ventura County can play high school football again

High School Sports

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - High school football can begin full practices on Friday, March 5 and the regular season can kick off in just a few weeks in both Santa Barbara County and Ventura County.

Both counties are below the coronavirus adjusted case rate at 14 per 100,000.

Ventura County is at 10.6 and Santa Barbara is at 13.0.

San Luis Obispo County reached that benchmark last week and now SLO is at 6.8 which means they can begin football and water polo without COVID-19 weekly testing as they are below 7.0.

The first high school football games in Santa Barbara and Ventura can be played March 18-20.

There can be a 5-week season lasting until April 17.