Santa Barbara’s Malachi Johnston Reps His City While Dominating The Trenches For The Dons

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KEYT) - On this week’s Walkthrough with Joey, we caught up with Malachi Johnston – a three-time captain, two-way standout, and the heartbeat of the Santa Barbara Dons football program.

From a wide-eyed freshman stepping onto the field in 2022 to a seasoned veteran, the four-year varsity, two-way star now embodies the Dons’ identity: relentless effort, sharp football IQ, and unwavering discipline on and off the field.

The Cal Poly Mustang commit has suited up for 42 games in the green and gold.

"It’s kind of crazy,” Johnston said when reflecting on his high school career. “I didn’t realize I played that many games… it went real fast.”

In his four years, Johnston has seen a new team form around him nearly every season.

“I’ve been on pretty much an entirely different team each year,” he said. “It kind of sucked because I’m the one guy left behind every time. I’ve lost a lot of my best friends who graduate and move on, and then I’m still here.”

Despite the constant roster turnover, Johnston’s gratitude is evident.

“Being able to experience it with so many different people has really let me appreciate what I get to do. It just helps me realize how special it is that I get to put on a Dons uniform and represent the city like that.”

With all that experience, Johnston’s taken on the rare challenge of playing both offense and defense.

“I think the biggest challenge is probably keeping myself safe,” he said with a grin.

“It’s pretty easy to get hurt when you play that much. I think when we played Corona del Mar, we played 160 plays I played 145 of them. My body was pretty beat up, but I wouldn’t have it any other way.” Johnston shared.

That kind of workload might sound brutal, but for him, it’s worth it.

“I love playing football. As long as I get to play, I don’t care how much or how little it is,” he said. “I have fun doing both — I just love it.” Johnston said with pride.

When asked what goes through his mind in the trenches, Johnston doesn’t hesitate.

“Every time I get in my stance, my goal is to beat this dude up and rob him of his confidence. Every single time I play a team, I want them to watch film the next day and be like, that guy really messed us up.’" said the 6’3”, 270 pound Johnston.

In Johnston’s sophomore year, the Dons football program underwent a leadership change when Nate Mendoza was named head coach.

“Mendo,” as the team calls him, immediately reshaped the culture, building an identity around relentless effort and accountability, those values align almost perfectly with Johnston himself.

“Under Mendo, everything is effort. If you don’t give 100% of your effort, you won’t play. We’re not necessarily the most athletic, biggest, or fastest guys, but we don’t have to be. It’s all about outworking you. Do you want it as bad as I do? Do you want it more?” Johnston explained.

“He’s drilled that into our brains,” Johnston said. “It’s a pretty good feeling to play for Mendo.”

When he’s not grinding on the field, in the gym, or in the classroom, Johnston finds peace far from the roar of Peabody Stadium.

“I like to go up to Camino Cielo,” he said. “There’s this dirt road that goes over the top of the mountains, and I like to go up there and kind of camp by myself. I get to decompress a little bit and be myself. I think that makes me a better player and a better teammate.”

As the sun sets over those same mountains Johnston retreats to, the lights at Peabody Stadium will power on for a Conejo Coast showdown tonight, as Malachi Johnston and the Dons welcome undefeated Westlake at 7 p.m.

