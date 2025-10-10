Cabrillo’s Andre Brisco Brings the Bounce and the Energy to the Conquistadors

VANDENBERG VILLAGE, Calif. (KEYT) - This week on The Walkthrough with Joey, we learned that what sets Cabrillo senior running back Andre Brisco apart isn’t just his highlight-reel touchdowns, it’s his energy and leadership.

Brisco leads the Ocean League with 15 touchdowns, averaging more than 10 yards per carry and over 120 rushing yards per game. He’s scored 90 points through six games for the Conquistadors — eighth-most in California.

Defenses know what’s coming.

They load the box, crowd the line, and throw everything they can at him, but it rarely matters.

One gap is all he needs. After that, the talented tailback is gone.

“As soon as I hit that first gap, I just feel like I’m going to get the touchdown,” Brisco said.

That confidence fuels Cabrillo’s offense each week, but it’s Brisco’s attitude that makes him the heartbeat of the team.

“Some people focus on the past plays, like if they fumble or drop a pass and that ruins their whole game,” he said. “So I try to clear their mind and motivate them to focus on the next play.”

Even with every opponent circling his name on the scouting report, Brisco embraces the attention and knows it means more opportunities for his teammates.

“That gives me a little motivation, it means I’m doing well,” he said. “It feeds my teammates, opens things up for them too. I like getting them involved.”

Brisco, a walking first down and always a threat to break a big run is now giving Coach Dave Fleming and the Conquistador offense another weapon through the air, averaging more than 21 yards per reception.

“If we’ve got a different type of play, I can swing out and that can open up a catch for a touchdown,” Brisco said. “My catching abilities definitely help my play style.”

And when he gets into the end zone, fans have come to expect the “Brisco Bounce.”

“I think I just started that this year,” he laughed. “Last year, I didn’t really get too hyped in the end zone. Now, every time I get in there, I feel like I’ve got to jump, either with my teammates or by myself.”

The 5–1 Conquistadors are off tonight and will return to action next Friday, when they host Central High of Fresno in a non-conference game at 4 p.m.

