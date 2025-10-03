The Walkthrough: Pacifica’s Isaiah Phelps Creates Havoc in Tritons’ Redemption Run Toward State Title

OXNARD, Calif. (KEYT) – This week on The Walkthrough with Joey Pacifica’s Junior linebacker Isaiah Phelps is quickly becoming one of the most dominant defenders in California, and the scary part for opponents is that he’s still getting better.



The 5-0 Tritons sit at No. 2 in Division 4 and look every bit the part of a state championship contender with Phelps leading the way.

“What I love about playing linebacker is the physicality that comes with the sport,” Phelps said. “I like using my hands and being physical, getting off blocks, getting around blocks, and just making the tackle.”



That style has already caught the attention of Power Four programs across the country.

Phelps remembers the moment the recruiting spotlight truly sank in.



“It had to be my third offer to Arizona State,” he recalled. “That’s when I started to feel accomplished, like all my hard work was getting shown. It pushes me every day to get at least 1% better.”



Phelps’ individual meteoric rise reflects the Tritons’ team-wide surge. With senior leadership and a fully committed locker room for Head Coach Mike Moon, Pacifica has looked like one of the most complete teams in the state.

“I think all of us play vital roles, but it’s our seniors that hold the team together,” Phelps said. “Having a bought-in team, what else more could you want?”



For Phelps, the goals extend beyond rankings and regular season success. Each time he steps onto the practice field, he notices a reminder of unfinished business.



“When I see that 2019 championship banner, it bugs me,” he admitted. “I want it to be known that we went to state and that we did it. I want to be like the greats that did it before us.”



Averaging over 13 tackles per game, Phelps is driven by that vision and with the Tritons playing some of the best football in California, he may just get his shot at history.



Pacifica will host Oaks Christian tonight to open Marmonte League play tonight at 7 p.m.

