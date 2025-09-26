The Walkthrough: Saint Joeseph’s Hunter Garber Comeback Season Anchors the Knights On and Off the Field 

ORCUTT, Calif. (KEYT) – This week on "The Walkthrough with Joey" St. Joseph's Hunter Garber showed exactly why he’s the heart of the Knights.



Ask anyone around the Knights program and they’ll all tell you the same thing: Hunter is the ultimate teammate. So, what does that mean to him?

“Honestly, it’s a really big honor coming from both my coaches and my teammates,” Hunter said. “We all try to build that family atmosphere here at Saint Joe’s.”



That family-first culture is built into the DNA of the St. Joseph's football program. Known as the "Three Ts", the team lives by Technique, Toughness, and Together.

“That last one, Together, might honestly be the most important,” Hunter explained. “It has to be a family program, and that’s what I love about Saint Joe’s."

After missing part of his junior year with an injury, Hunter is back and better than ever. But the road to recovery wasn’t just physical.

“It was spiritual too,” he explains. “God’s timing helped me stay patient. I kept telling myself: one step back for a giant leap forward.”

He isn’t just turning his comeback season into a personal leap forward, he’s anchoring one of the most dominant defenses on the Central Coast, with the Knights allowing just 8 points per game.

For a kid who was practicing three-point stances before he could walk, Hunter's lifelong passion for football continues to fuel his leadership and drive on the field.



As the 2025 season hits the midway point, one thing’s clear: Hunter Garber isn’t just back in the game, he’s come out swinging, tougher in the trenches, sharper in his reads, and locked in to lead the Knights down the stretch.



St. Joseph's heads to the Central Valley tonight to take on Shafter at 7:30pm.