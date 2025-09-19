The Walkthrough: Ventura’s Tristan Phillips Stays True To His Roots While Rising To The Next Level

VENTURA, Calif. (KEYT) – On this week's segment of “The Walkthrough with Joey,” Ventura High’s Tristan Phillips shows why his relentless work ethic and deep hometown pride have made him one of the 805’s true standouts.

The Oregon commit calls his routine a “Sunday-to-Sunday” grind, packed with lift days, recovery sessions, and constant fine-tuning.

But to Phillips, effort is what separates good from the great.

“No matter how physically gifted you are, your work ethic is going to take you so far,” he said.

Plenty of high schools throughout Southern California tried to lure the 4-star recruit away from Ventura, but Phillips chose to stay put.

“I just wanted to be the hometown kid that I am,” he said. “It’s a full-circle moment, my dad grew up here, I’ve grown up here, and to go from Ventura High to being committed to Oregon, it means a lot.”

Now a senior, Phillips carries Ventura with him everywhere, even in ink. His tattoos honor his mom, sister, and roots, with “VTA” etched proudly across his tricep.

“Born and raised here,” he said. “I like to put a lot of meaning behind my tattoos.”

As Ventura’s season hits its midway point, Phillips’ legacy as 'the hometown kid made good' is already etched in his game, his story – and yes, even on his skin.

Tonight, Phillips and the Cougars will make their way up the coast to Goleta to take on the Dos Pueblos Chargers.

Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.

