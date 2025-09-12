The Walkthrough: Santa Ynez’ Diego Pulido Brings Versatility and Dedication to the Field

SANTA YNEZ, Calif. – For this week's segment of "The Walkthrough," News Channel Sports Anchor Caleb Nguyen caught up with Santa Ynez' triple threat player, Diego Pulido.

The senior has showed impressive versatility in his high school career, covering all aspects of the field: wide receiver, free safety, and kicker for the Pirates.

"Feels amazing. It just shows how much I've been waiting for this, and it's a great, great way to show the team that I can play all three ways and help the team out win the games," Pulido says.

Pulido's dedication is something that can be seen both on and off the field. Head coach for the Pirates, Josh McClurg, says the senior is an extremely competitive athlete who "works just as hard in class as he does on the field."

For Pulido, the recognition means everything.

"It feels great to see that he sees that I am in school studying and as well studying in the playbook, the film... and it just shows how much I've been successful," Puildo says. "Playing the game of football from just studying, and that's just how I get my confidence as well."

Santa Ynez is aiming for a 3-1 record in tonight's game against Mission Prep. Although the Pirates may look small, Pulido says they are a disciplined team, that sure can hit.

Fueled by his go-to game day meal – Panda Express chow mein and orange chicken – Pulido is prepared to show just what the Santa Ynez Pirates has in store for the Central Coast this Friday night.

The Santa Ynez Pirates will visit Mission Prep tonight, with kick-off at 7:30pm. Catch highlights of this game and all the other local action tonight at 11:10pm with Mike Klan on News Channel's Friday Football Focus.

The Latest Breaking News, Weather Alerts, Sports and More Anytime On Our Mobile Apps. Keep Up With the Latest Articles by Signing Up for the News Channel 3-12 Newsletter.