The Walkthrough: Morro Bay Quarterback Sands Dougherty Returns Hungry for CIF Title

MORRO BAY, Calif. (KEYT) – On this week's segment of 'The Walkthrough', News Channel's Caleb Nguyen spoke with Morro Bay's Sands Dougherty – the senior quarterback who's a force to be reckoned with this upcoming season.

After an impressive junior season, Dougherty is returning to the field, hungry for more. With 500 passing touchdowns and over 900 yards under his belt, Dougherty is kicking off the 2025 season strong.

Dougherty says the team's connection and mutual understanding will be their strongest tool this season.

"Honestly, our team is just so connected. I had that that connection with everyone. It's just that me and Efrain (Efrain Hernandez, Morro Bay wide receiver), we work a lot, like when we do over the summer, him and the other receiver Tony Caminario, they would all come and we just developed a great connection over the summer," Dougherty says. "He played a little bit last year, got a little bit of receptions, but this year he's going off and he's definitely on the radar of some people now."

Morro Bay High School head coach, Robert Dougherty, praised the quarterback on his abilities as a player and teammate, as well as his character as a person. Saying Dougherty is a instinctive and intelligent player who leads by example by walking the walk, and talking the talk.

Coach Dougherty also decribes his player as a kind person – an attribute Dougherty attributes to his family.

"Growing up with three sisters definitely helped me become that person I am because they're just very strict on me. They want me to be a great person."

The Morro Bay Pirates will take on the Wasco Tigers tonight, and Dougherty warns the Central Coast to be on the look out.

"We're coming back with a vengeance to hopefully host another CIF championship, and if we do or don't, we're gonna come back and win it this year. We're very hungry for that title."

To show just how passionate the quarterback is, out of all the superpowers he could have, he would choose teleportation to be quicker on the field.

The Morro Bay Pirates take on Wasco tonight, aiming for a 3-1 record. Kickoff is at 7:30pm.

You can watch the full results from this game and plenty more at 11:10pm on Friday Football Focus with News Channel's Mike Klan.

The Latest Breaking News, Weather Alerts, Sports and More Anytime On Our Mobile Apps. Keep Up With the Latest Articles by Signing Up for the News Channel 3-12 Newsletter.