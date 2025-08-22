The Walkthrough: Arroyo Grande MVP Caleb Clark Ready to Lead the Eagles in Senior Season

ARROYO GRANDE, Calif. – Selecting the first-ever guest to appear on The Walkthrough with Joey was a no-brainer.

There are thousands of high school football players on the Central Coast, but one choice was all too obvious – Arroyo Grande High School’s two-way star, Caleb Clark.

Clark is coming off an outstanding junior season where he impacted every phase of the game. He piled up more than 1,220 all-purpose yards, scored 16 touchdowns, added 31 solo tackles, and snagged 4 interceptions. Lining up at safety, defensive back, wide receiver and running back, Clark became a true do-it-all weapon for the Eagles.



His performance last season earned him 2024 Mountain League MVP and San Luis Obispo Tribune Player of the Year honors.

But turning the page to 2025, Clark hasn’t let any of those titles get to his head.



Now Senior Captain and an Idaho Vandals commit, Clark knows it’s about action, not accolades.



“Don’t sing your own praises, let other people sing your praises for you. That’s not a good look to say 'I’m the best,' let my game speak for itself,” Clark said.

The one thing Clark will say is the best? His mom’s fettuccine alfredo. The three-star recruit admits it’s his go-to pregame meal, served up every Friday for lunch before kickoff.



The Eagles’ leader says he and his teammates have been grinding all spring and summer to get Arroyo Grande back into the playoffs and – potentially – on a championship run.



The 2025 season begins tonight in Visalia, where the Eagles face the Golden West Trailblazers at 7 p.m. And with a two-hour bus ride to the Central Valley ahead of him, you can bet mom is ready with the Tupperware to keep her multi-talented son fueled up.

The Latest Breaking News, Weather Alerts, Sports and More Anytime On Our Mobile Apps. Keep Up With the Latest Articles by Signing Up for the News Channel 3-12 Newsletter.