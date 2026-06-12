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Santa Barbara Foresters rout the Conejo Oaks 19-2

sters
Santa Barbara improves to 5-1 on the year
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today at 11:13 pm
Published 11:11 pm

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KEYT) - The Foresters bounced back from their first loss on the year with an emphatic 19-2 thrashing of the Conejo Oaks.

The Foresters banged out 17 hits with Makani Nabarro (Hawai'i) and Marcus Greis (TCU) collecting three hits apiece. Greis knocked in 4 runs for the 5-1 Foresters.

UCSB pitcher Calvin Proskey pitched 5 innings for the Foresters allowing 2 runs and striking out 4.

The Foresters host the MLB Academy Barons on Saturday at 4:30 p.m.

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